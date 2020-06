California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 10, 2020 Edition

Merced County

Merced County Superior Court

June 5, 2020: Procedures for hearings in Departments 7 and 13

June 3, 2020: Jury trials resume on June 15

Marin County

Marin County Superior Court

June 3, 2020: Notice about unlawful detainer actions

El Dorado County

El Dorado County Superior Court

June 9, 2020: West Slope juvenile delinquency matters are reassigned to Dept. 8 as of June 15, with some exceptions, Dept. 8 juvenile hearings can be held remotely

June 9, 2020: Order regarding weekend and interval jail sentences

June 9, 2020: Amended order regarding surrenders for straight time jail commitments

June 9, 2020: Amended order for work release sentences

June 9, 2020: Third order for book and release orders

Shasta County

Shasta County Superior Court

June 3, 2020: Assignment policy for jury trials effective June 12