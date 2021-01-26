California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Jan. 25, 2021 Edition
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
Jan. 21, 2021: Order regarding facial coverings and social distancing
Orange County
Jan. 25, 2021: Public Law Center free legal clinic for those needing help with Dependency Court cases
Jan. 22, 2021: Administrative Order limits in-person access to courthouse
Jan. 21, 2021: News release regarding temporary closure of Family Law Court, and protocols for emergency matters
Jan. 21, 2021: Family Law emergency protocols
Riverside County
Riverside County Superior Court
Jan. 22, 2021: Press release regarding jury trial suspension
Jan. 21, 2021: Extension of jury trial suspension
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
Jan. 20, 2021: Digital signatures order
Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County Superior Court
Jan. 21, 2021: Emergency relief for Juvenile matters
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Jan. 22, 2021: Emergency relief for Humboldt court
Jan. 22, 2021: Press release regarding allocation of $25 million to address case delays caused by pandemic
Jan. 22, 2021: Planning meeting for distribution of $25 million to address pandemic-caused case delays
Jan. 21, 2021: Kings court gets emergency relief
Jan. 21, 2021: Emergency relief for Shasta court
Jan. 21, 2021: Tulare court receives emergency relief
Jan. 19, 2021: Judicial Council announces it is considering allocation of $25 million to address pandemic-related case delays
Jan. 19, 2021: Emergency relief for Contra Costa court
Jan. 19, 2021: San Luis Obispo court allotted emergency relief
Jan. 19, 2021: Solano court to receive emergency relief