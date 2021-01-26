Courts Health 

California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Jan. 25, 2021 Edition

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Jan. 21, 2021: Order regarding facial coverings and social distancing

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

Jan. 25, 2021: Public Law Center free legal clinic for those needing help with Dependency Court cases

Jan. 22, 2021: Administrative Order limits in-person access to courthouse

Jan. 21, 2021: News release regarding temporary closure of Family Law Court, and  protocols for emergency matters

Jan. 21, 2021: Family Law emergency protocols

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

Jan. 22, 2021: Press release regarding jury trial suspension

Jan. 21, 2021: Extension of jury trial suspension

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

Jan. 20, 2021: Digital signatures order

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court

Jan. 21, 2021: Emergency relief for Juvenile matters

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

Jan. 22, 2021: Emergency relief for Humboldt court

Jan. 22, 2021: Press release regarding allocation of $25 million to address case delays caused by pandemic

Jan. 22, 2021: Planning meeting for distribution of $25 million to address pandemic-caused case delays

Jan. 21, 2021: Kings court gets emergency relief

Jan. 21, 2021: Emergency relief for Shasta court

Jan. 21, 2021: Tulare court receives emergency relief

Jan. 19, 2021: Judicial Council announces it is considering allocation of $25 million to address pandemic-related case delays

Jan. 19, 2021: Emergency relief for Contra Costa court

Jan. 19, 2021: San Luis Obispo court allotted emergency relief

Jan. 19, 2021: Solano court to receive emergency relief

