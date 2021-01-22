California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Jan. 22, 2021 Edition
Colusa County
Jan. 22, 2021: Notice of Covid-19 exposure in Dept. 2 on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20
Placer County
Jan. 21, 2021: Notice of updated actions in response to pandemic
Jan. 21, 2021: Infographic for updated operations
Jan. 21, 2021: Order for Criminal and Traffic matters
Jan. 21, 2021: Order for Family Law matters
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
Jan. 21, 2021: Order regarding facial coverings and social distancing
Orange County
Jan. 21, 2021: News release regarding temporary closure of Family Law Court, and protocols for emergency matters
Riverside County
Riverside County Superior Court
Jan. 21, 2021: Extension of jury trial suspension
Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County Superior Court
Jan. 21, 2021: Emergency relief for Juvenile matters
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Jan. 22, 2021: Planning meeting for distribution of $50 million to address pandemic-caused case delays