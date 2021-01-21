California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Jan. 21, 2021 Edition
Nevada County
Jan. 20, 2021: Clerk’s hours at Nevada City courthouse are 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., this week
San Benito County
San Benito County Superior Court
Jan. 21, 2021: Jurors for week of January 25 are excused
Orange County
Jan. 21, 2021: Family Law emergency protocols
Solano County
Jan. 13, 2021: Face mask order amended
Jan. 13, 2021: Notice regarding updated operations limits
Jan. 13, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
Jan. 13, 2021: Order suspends non-mandatory jury trials
Yolo County
Jan. 20, 2021: Emergency relief order regarding defendants’right to release
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Jan. 19, 2021: Judicial Council announces it is considering allocation of $25 million to address pandemic-related case delays
Jan. 19, 2021: San Luis Obispo court allotted emergency relief
Jan. 15, 2021: Emergency relief for San Diego court
Jan. 14, 2021: San Bernardino court granted emergency relief
Jan. 14, 2021: Emergency relief for Sacramento court
Jan. 19, 2021: Solano court to receive emergency relief