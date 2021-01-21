Courts Health 

California Courts Covid Update

COURTHOUSE NEWS STAFF
California, coronavirus

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Jan. 21, 2021 Edition

Nevada County

Nevada County Superior Court

Jan. 20, 2021: Clerk’s hours at Nevada City courthouse are 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., this week         

San Benito County

San Benito County Superior Court

Jan. 21, 2021: Jurors for week of January 25 are excused

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

Jan. 21, 2021: Family Law emergency protocols

Solano County

Solano County Superior Court

Jan. 13, 2021: Face mask order amended

Jan. 13, 2021: Notice regarding updated operations limits

Jan. 13, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

Jan. 13, 2021: Order suspends non-mandatory jury trials

Yolo County

Yolo County Superior Court

Jan. 20, 2021: Emergency relief order regarding defendants’right to release

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

Jan. 19, 2021: Judicial Council announces it is considering allocation of $25 million to address pandemic-related case delays

Jan. 19, 2021: San Luis Obispo court allotted emergency relief

Jan. 15, 2021: Emergency relief for San Diego court

Jan. 14, 2021: San Bernardino court granted emergency relief

Jan. 14, 2021: Emergency relief for Sacramento court

Jan. 19, 2021: Solano court to receive emergency relief

