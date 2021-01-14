California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Jan. 13, 2021 Edition
Merced County
Jan. 8, 2021: Updated notice to litigants and attorneys appearing in Departments 7 and 13, procedures
Marin County
Jan. 8, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
Butte County
Jan. 7, 2021: Order of Presiding Judge finds good cause to continue Criminal trials
Yolo County
Jan. 7. 2021: Jurors who received summons to appear Nov. 30 to Jan. 29 do not need to appear
Napa County
Jan. 7, 2021: Court postpones jury trials at least through Feb. 5, rescheduling them for a later date, and takes other steps to address pandemic surge
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Jan. 11, 2021: San Benito court gets emergency relief
Jan. 11, 2021: Updates to court services and operations table
Jan. 11, 2021: Emergency relief for San Mateo court
Jan. 11, 2021: Contra Costa court awarded emergency relief
Jan. 11, 2021: Emergency relief for Santa Clara court
Jan. 8, 2021: Emergency relief for Placer court
Jan. 8, 2021: Statement from Chief Justice regarding governor’s budget proposal, including creation of Pandemic Early Disposition Calendar Program