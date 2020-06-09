California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 9, 2020 Edition

Ventura County

Ventura County Superior Court

June 8, 2020: Order for mandatory face coverings and social distancing, effective immediately

June 5, 2020: Clerks for Civil, Family Law and Probate will begin processing filings as of June 10

June 2, 2020: Update regarding permissible Civil filings

June 2, 2020: Update regarding procedure for Family Law stipulations/orders, and other permissible filings

San Mateo County

San Mateo County Superior Court

June 1, 2020: Required electronic filing for civil, complex civil, and small claims cases. Electronic filing is required for all subsequent documents after the initial complaint in

Criminal Division matters, including for all attorneys/ Justice Partners, including law enforcement agencies and bail bond companies

Sonoma County

Sonoma County Superior Court

June 8, 2020: Order vacates the order to stop transporting inmates to court

June 5, 2020: Order implements emergency relief authorized by Judicial Council

June 3, 2002: Order to stop transporting inmates to any Sonoma County Superior courtroom

Tulare County

Tulare County Superior Court

June 3, 2020: Court to begin opening as of June 4, traffic and small claims hearings to resume Sept. 8, social distancing required, public service counters to reopen June 10 by appointment only, access restricted to those required to appear or conducting necessary business, remote appearance strongly encouraged, drive up drop box to be installed by June 9

Solano County

Solano County Superior Court

June 2, 2020: Instructions for traffic cases, remote video proceeding

June 2, 2020: Juror hardship emergency local rule

Monterey County

Monterey County Superior Court

June 8, 2020: Face masks, temperature checks and social distancing required, updated information on individual court locations

June 4, 2020: Updated information on services

Placer County

Placer County Superior Court

June 5, 2020: Infographic on services for Criminal

June 5, 2020: Infographic on updated services

San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County Superior Court

June 4, 2020: Implementing emergency relief authorized by Judicial Council

Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County Superior Court

June 4, 2020: Attending hearings by phone

June 2, 2020: Amended emergency rule