California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 9, 2020 Edition
Ventura County
June 8, 2020: Order for mandatory face coverings and social distancing, effective immediately
June 5, 2020: Clerks for Civil, Family Law and Probate will begin processing filings as of June 10
June 2, 2020: Update regarding permissible Civil filings
June 2, 2020: Update regarding procedure for Family Law stipulations/orders, and other permissible filings
San Mateo County
San Mateo County Superior Court
June 1, 2020: Required electronic filing for civil, complex civil, and small claims cases. Electronic filing is required for all subsequent documents after the initial complaint in
Criminal Division matters, including for all attorneys/ Justice Partners, including law enforcement agencies and bail bond companies
Sonoma County
June 8, 2020: Order vacates the order to stop transporting inmates to court
June 5, 2020: Order implements emergency relief authorized by Judicial Council
June 3, 2002: Order to stop transporting inmates to any Sonoma County Superior courtroom
Tulare County
June 3, 2020: Court to begin opening as of June 4, traffic and small claims hearings to resume Sept. 8, social distancing required, public service counters to reopen June 10 by appointment only, access restricted to those required to appear or conducting necessary business, remote appearance strongly encouraged, drive up drop box to be installed by June 9
Solano County
June 2, 2020: Instructions for traffic cases, remote video proceeding
June 2, 2020: Juror hardship emergency local rule
Monterey County
Monterey County Superior Court
June 8, 2020: Face masks, temperature checks and social distancing required, updated information on individual court locations
June 4, 2020: Updated information on services
Placer County
June 5, 2020: Infographic on services for Criminal
June 5, 2020: Infographic on updated services
San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo County Superior Court
June 4, 2020: Implementing emergency relief authorized by Judicial Council
Santa Cruz County
Santa Cruz County Superior Court
June 4, 2020: Attending hearings by phone
June 2, 2020: Amended emergency rule