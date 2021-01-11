California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Jan. 11, 2021 Edition
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
Jan. 11, 2021: Introduction of program in the “largest trial court in the nation” to allow attorneys and members of the public to listen remotely to hearings to promote social distancing
Jan. 8, 2021: Criminal Justice Center to have morning and afternoon calendars to limit the number of people in the courthouse for social distancing
USDC Central District, Western Division
Jan. 6, 2021: Extension of continuity of operations plan
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
Jan. 8, 2021: Order regarding time extension for Criminal trials
Jan. 5, 2021: Order regarding accelerated release of jail inmates due to pandemic
USDC Southern District of California
Jan. 4, 2021: Order extends renewed suspension of jury trials and other in-person proceedings during pandemic
Orange County
Jan. 7, 2021: Emergency relief for Criminal court operations
Jan. 4, 2021: Temporary emergency order modifying Juvenile visitation due to pandemic
Jan. 4, 2021: Order regarding Juvenile court operations
USDC Central District, Southern Division
Jan. 6, 2021: Extension of continuity of operations plan
Riverside County
Riverside County Superior Court
Jan. 7, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
USDC Central District, Eastern Division, Riverside
Jan. 6, 2021: Extension of continuity of operations plan
San Bernardino County
San Bernardino County Superior Court
Jan. 8, 2021: Court suspends all Probate trials during month of February
Jan. 7, 2021: Court suspends in-person family centered case resolution status conferences
Jan. 7, 2021: Court suspends Probate trials due to stay at home order
Alameda County
Jan. 5, 2021: Court extends stay on executions of writs of possession to March 1, and resumes limited in-person traffic at the Oakland location on Jan. 7
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
Jan. 8, 2021: Temporary suspension extended for jury trials and jury service
Jan. 4, 2021: Order authorizes teleconferencing and telephone conferencing for Criminal proceedings due to pandemic
Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County Superior Court
Jan. 11, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief, Criminal trial deadlines extended
Jan. 8, 2021: Order implements emergency relief, extends certain deadlines
Fresno County
Jan. 8, 2021: Order reduces court operations due to pandemic
Jan. 8, 2021: Order extends deadlines for holding Criminal trials due to pandemic
Jan. 4, 2021: Order authorizes teleconferencing and telephone conferencing for Criminal proceedings due to pandemic
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Jan. 8, 2021: Statement from Chief Justice regarding governor’s budget proposal, including creation of Pandemic Early Disposition Calendar Program
Jan. 8, 2021: Emergency relief for Fresno court
Jan. 8, 2021: Marin court receives emergency relief
Jan. 8, 2021: Emergency relief for Tuolumne
Jan. 7, 2021: Orange court gets emergency relief
Jan. 7, 2021: Emergency relief for Riverside court
Jan. 7, 2021: San Diego court awarded emergency relief
Jan. 7, 2021: Stanislaus court gets emergency relief
Jan. 6, 2021: Emergency relief awarded to Mendocino court
Jan. 6, 2021: Napa court receives emergency relief
Jan. 6, 2021: Emergency relief for Nevada court