California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Jan. 11, 2021 Edition

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Jan. 11, 2021: Introduction of program in the “largest trial court in the nation” to allow attorneys and members of the public to listen remotely to hearings to promote social distancing

Jan. 8, 2021: Criminal Justice Center to have morning and afternoon calendars to limit the number of people in the courthouse for social distancing

USDC Central District, Western Division

Jan. 6, 2021: Extension of continuity of operations plan

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

Jan. 8, 2021: Order regarding time extension for Criminal trials

Jan. 5, 2021: Order regarding accelerated release of jail inmates due to pandemic

USDC Southern District of California

Jan. 4, 2021: Order extends renewed suspension of jury trials and other in-person proceedings during pandemic

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

Jan. 7, 2021: Emergency relief for Criminal court operations

Jan. 4, 2021: Temporary emergency order modifying Juvenile visitation due to pandemic

Jan. 4, 2021: Order regarding Juvenile court operations

USDC Central District, Southern Division

Jan. 6, 2021: Extension of continuity of operations plan

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

Jan. 7, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

USDC Central District, Eastern Division, Riverside

Jan. 6, 2021: Extension of continuity of operations plan

San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County Superior Court

Jan. 8, 2021: Court suspends all Probate trials during month of February

Jan. 7, 2021: Court suspends in-person family centered case resolution status conferences

Jan. 7, 2021: Court suspends Probate trials due to stay at home order

Alameda County

Alameda County Superior Court

Jan. 5, 2021: Court extends stay on executions of writs of possession to March 1, and resumes limited in-person traffic at the Oakland location on Jan. 7

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

Jan. 8, 2021: Temporary suspension extended for jury trials and jury service

USDC Eastern District

Jan. 4, 2021: Order authorizes teleconferencing and telephone conferencing for Criminal proceedings due to pandemic

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court

Jan. 11, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief, Criminal trial deadlines extended

Jan. 8, 2021: Order implements emergency relief, extends certain deadlines

Fresno County

Fresno County Superior Court

Jan. 8, 2021: Order reduces court operations due to pandemic

Jan. 8, 2021: Order extends deadlines for holding Criminal trials due to pandemic

USDC Eastern District

Jan. 4, 2021: Order authorizes teleconferencing and telephone conferencing for Criminal proceedings due to pandemic

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

Jan. 8, 2021: Statement from Chief Justice regarding governor’s budget proposal, including creation of Pandemic Early Disposition Calendar Program

Jan. 8, 2021: Emergency relief for Fresno court

Jan. 8, 2021: Marin court receives emergency relief

Jan. 8, 2021: Emergency relief for Tuolumne

Jan. 7, 2021: Orange court gets emergency relief

Jan. 7, 2021: Emergency relief for Riverside court

Jan. 7, 2021: San Diego court awarded emergency relief

Jan. 7, 2021: Stanislaus court gets emergency relief

Jan. 6, 2021: Emergency relief awarded to Mendocino court

Jan. 6, 2021: Napa court receives emergency relief

Jan. 6, 2021: Emergency relief for Nevada court

