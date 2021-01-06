California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Jan. 6, 2021 Edition
Merced County
Jan. 4, 2021: Revision of Clerk’s Office hours
Marin County
Jan. 4, 2021: Those summoned for jury duty in the month of January will not need to appear for jury duty during January
Dec. 31, 2020: Emergency bail schedule
Yolo County
Jan. 4, 2021: Those summoned for jury duty in the month of January do not need to appear
El Dorado County
El Dorado County Superior Court
Jan. 4, 2021: Order grants emergency relief and suspends trials
Jan. 4, 2021: Order regarding surrenders for straight time jail commitments
Jan. 4, 2021: Order regarding work release sentences
Jan. 4, 2021: Order regarding weekend and interval jail sentences
Imperial County
Imperial County Superior Court
Jan. 1, 2021: Electronic delivery of court documents mandatory as of Jan. 1 for Civil limited and unlimited, Probate, Family Law, Family Support, Small Claims and Adoptions
U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location
Jan. 4, 2021: Order extends renewed suspension of jury trials and other in-person proceedings during the pandemic
Napa County
Jan. 4, 2021: Jury service is suspended for the week of Jan. 4