California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Jan. 6, 2021 Edition

Merced County

Merced County Superior Court

Jan. 4, 2021: Revision of Clerk’s Office hours

Marin County

Marin County Superior Court

Jan. 4, 2021: Those summoned for jury duty in the month of January will not need to appear for jury duty during January

Dec. 31, 2020: Emergency bail schedule

Yolo County

Yolo County Superior Court

Jan. 4, 2021: Those summoned for jury duty in the month of January do not need to appear

El Dorado County

El Dorado County Superior Court

Jan. 4, 2021: Order grants emergency relief and suspends trials  

Jan. 4, 2021: Order regarding surrenders for straight time jail commitments

Jan. 4, 2021: Order regarding work release sentences

Jan. 4, 2021: Order regarding weekend and interval jail sentences

Imperial County

Imperial County Superior Court

Jan. 1, 2021: Electronic delivery of court documents mandatory as of Jan. 1 for Civil limited and unlimited, Probate, Family Law, Family Support, Small Claims and Adoptions

U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location

Jan. 4, 2021: Order extends renewed suspension of jury trials and other in-person proceedings during the pandemic

Napa County

Napa County Superior Court

Jan. 4, 2021: Jury service is suspended for the week of Jan. 4       

