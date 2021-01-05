California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Jan. 5, 2021 Edition
Ventura County
Jan. 5, 2021: Court furlough day for January is Jan. 15, due to budget shortfalls caused by the pandemic
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County Superior Court
Dec. 30, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
Dec. 29, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County Superior Court
Jan. 1, 2021: Local rules of court effective Jan. 1
Kern County
Jan. 1, 2021: Local rules of court
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Jan. 4, 2021: Updates to the court services and operations table
Dec. 29, 2020: Emergency relief for Lake court
Colusa County
Dec. 31, 2020: Updates for court operations
Mariposa County
Mariposa County Superior Court
Jan. 1, 2021: Standing order regarding pandemic criminal case readiness conferences