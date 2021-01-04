California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Jan. 4, 2021 Edition
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
Dec. 31, 2020: Administrative order for procedural changes due to pandemic
Dec. 31, 2020: Incoming presiding judge orders continuances for Criminal, and Juvenile Dependency Matters “as Covid-19 cases soar in Los Angeles County”
Dec. 31, 2020: Covid-19 protective measure for Final Status Conferences in personal injury courtrooms at Spring Street Courthouse
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
Jan. 1, 2021: Extension of time to hold felony arraignments
Jan. 1, 2021: Extension of time to hold preliminary hearings
Jan. 1, 2021: Extension of time for Criminal trials
Jan. 1, 2021: Local rule amendment to change timeline for administrative dismissal
Jan. 1, 2021: Accelerated release of jail inmates due to pandemic
Jan. 1, 2021: Requirement for face coverings and screenings
Jan. 1, 2021: Prioritization of jury trials due to pandemic
Jan. 1, 2021: Extension of time to enroll in and/or submit proof of completion of public service program
Jan. 1, 2021: Adoption of countywide temporary emergency modification to the bail schedule
Jan. 1, 2021: Suspension of certain local rules
Jan. 1, 2021: Livestream broadcasting
Jan. 1, 2021: Restricted public access
Jan. 1, 2021: Appointment of counsel for out-of-custody, pre-arraignment criminal cases
Jan. 1, 2021: Appointment of counsel for new criminal and juvenile Justices cases
Jan. 1, 2021: Assignment of cases seeking writ of habeas corpus challenging certain isolation or quarantine orders
Orange County
Dec. 30, 2020: Administrative order bans exercise/sports activity on court property
Riverside County
Riverside County Superior Court
Dec. 29, 2020: Suspension of jury trials
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County Superior Court
Dec. 30, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
Dec. 29, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
Kern County
Dec. 24, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Dec. 30, 2020: Santa Clara court receives emergency relief
Dec. 30, 2020: Emergency relief for Los Angeles court
Dec. 30, 2020: Siskiyou court gets emergency relief
Dec. 29, 2020: Sacramento court gets emergency relief
Dec. 29, 2020: Emergency relief for Lake court