California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Dec. 30, 2020 Edition
Butte County
Dec. 28, 2020: Criminal Division calendars are vacated by presiding judge due to Covid-19 exposure of deputy and rising cases in jail inmates, effective Dec. 23 through Dec. 28 (order is reflective of the orders and direction of the presiding judge on Dec. 23)
Dec. 24, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
Yolo County
Dec. 28, 2020: All court appearances are to be by video, with few exceptions, effective Jan. 4
Imperial County
Imperial County Superior Court
Dec. 28, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
Shasta County
Dec. 22, 2020: Order for extended emergency relief
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Dec. 29, 2020: Emergency relief for Lake court