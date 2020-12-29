California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Dec. 29, 2020 Edition
Ventura County
Dec. 28, 2020: Form for requesting mandatory Zoom appearances for family law cases, effective Jan. 4, 2021
Dec. 28, 2020: How to prepare for family law Zoom court appearance, infographic
San Mateo County
San Mateo County Superior Court
Dec. 28, 2020: Court now offers LiveChat for traffic matters
Sonoma County
Dec. 23, 2020: Amended order regarding first appearances via remote technology, and domestic violence calendar changes
Santa Barbara County
Santa Barbara County Superior Court
Dec. 22, 2020: Court employees are furloughed and all locations are closed Dec. 28 through Dec. 31, with regular business hours resuming Jan. 4