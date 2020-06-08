Courts Health 

California Courts Covid Update

,

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 8, 2020 Edition

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

June 5, 2020: Face Coverings required by order of the presiding judge

June 5, 2020: George Deukmejian (Long Beach), Hollywood, Inglewood, Inglewood Juvenile, Stanley Mosk and Pasadena courthouses are reopened as of June 5

June 4, 2020: Attorney portal now available to sign up for remote courtroom appearances

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

June 3, 2020: Court extends time to pay court-ordered fees for criminal and traffic matters

June 2, 2020: Court extends time to enroll in and/or to submit proof of completion for court-ordered programs for criminal and traffic matters

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

June 5, 2020: The West Justice Center is closed June 5 

June 5, 2020: Update to emergency relief order, court extends period for holding preliminary examination

June 3, 2020: Procedures for prospective jurors as court prepares to resume jury trials

U.S. District Court, Central District, Southern Division

June 1, 2020: Use of face coverings required

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

June 6, 2020: Master plan for restoring court services 

June 3, 2020: Sixth implementation of emergency relief authorized by chief justice

June 1, 2020: Court rescinds certain sections of general orders regarding essential functions

U.S. District Court, Central District, Eastern Division 

June 1, 2020: Use of face coverings required

San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County Superior Court

June 4, 2020: Fax filing fees to be waived from June 4 through Aug. 31, 2020

June 4, 2020: General order regarding unlawful detainer actions

June 3, 2020: Court permits Child Support Department to file documents with electronic signature

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Superior Court

June 1, 2020: Court closure on June 1 due to unrest

                              June 2, 2020: Emergency relief implementation by order of the chief justice

Alameda County

Alameda County Superior Court

June 5, 2020: Civil and criminal trials to resume June 8, jurors for new trials to report beginning June 29

June 1, 2020: Emergency order extended, implementation order continues general court closure with exceptions

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

June 4, 2020Ex parte applications for civil matters to be reserved by appointment only

                              June 3, 2020: Court resumes for specified unlawful detainer proceedings

                              June 1, 2020: Court closed June 1 due to civil unrest

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court 

June 8, 2020: General order implements emergency relief authorized by chief justice

June 3, 2020: Court implements extension of emergency relief authorized by Judicial Council

Fresno County

Fresno County Superior Court

June 5, 2020: Emergency infraction rules, clerk has authority to grant extensions, remote court trials

June 2, 2020: Face coverings required

June 1, 2020: Emergency probate rule, remote hearings

San Francisco County

San Francisco Superior Court

June 1, 2020: Some court services restored as of June 1

U.S. District Court, Northern District of California 

June 1, 2020: Safety protocols effective June 1

Judicial Council of California

June 3, 2020: Pandemic Recovery Resource Guide for Courts, developed by council working group

%d bloggers like this: