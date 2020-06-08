California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 8, 2020 Edition

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

June 5, 2020: Face Coverings required by order of the presiding judge

June 5, 2020: George Deukmejian (Long Beach), Hollywood, Inglewood, Inglewood Juvenile, Stanley Mosk and Pasadena courthouses are reopened as of June 5

June 4, 2020: Attorney portal now available to sign up for remote courtroom appearances

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

June 3, 2020: Court extends time to pay court-ordered fees for criminal and traffic matters

June 2, 2020: Court extends time to enroll in and/or to submit proof of completion for court-ordered programs for criminal and traffic matters

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

June 5, 2020: The West Justice Center is closed June 5

June 5, 2020: Update to emergency relief order, court extends period for holding preliminary examination

June 3, 2020: Procedures for prospective jurors as court prepares to resume jury trials

U.S. District Court, Central District, Southern Division

June 1, 2020: Use of face coverings required

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

June 6, 2020: Master plan for restoring court services

June 3, 2020: Sixth implementation of emergency relief authorized by chief justice

June 1, 2020: Court rescinds certain sections of general orders regarding essential functions

U.S. District Court, Central District, Eastern Division

June 1, 2020: Use of face coverings required

San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County Superior Court

June 4, 2020: Fax filing fees to be waived from June 4 through Aug. 31, 2020

June 4, 2020: General order regarding unlawful detainer actions

June 3, 2020: Court permits Child Support Department to file documents with electronic signature

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Superior Court

June 1, 2020: Court closure on June 1 due to unrest

June 2, 2020: Emergency relief implementation by order of the chief justice

Alameda County

Alameda County Superior Court

June 5, 2020: Civil and criminal trials to resume June 8, jurors for new trials to report beginning June 29

June 1, 2020: Emergency order extended, implementation order continues general court closure with exceptions

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

June 4, 2020: Ex parte applications for civil matters to be reserved by appointment only

June 3, 2020: Court resumes for specified unlawful detainer proceedings

June 1, 2020: Court closed June 1 due to civil unrest

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court

June 8, 2020: General order implements emergency relief authorized by chief justice

June 3, 2020: Court implements extension of emergency relief authorized by Judicial Council

Fresno County

Fresno County Superior Court

June 5, 2020: Emergency infraction rules, clerk has authority to grant extensions, remote court trials

June 2, 2020: Face coverings required

June 1, 2020: Emergency probate rule, remote hearings

San Francisco County

San Francisco Superior Court

June 1, 2020: Some court services restored as of June 1

U.S. District Court, Northern District of California

June 1, 2020: Safety protocols effective June 1

Judicial Council of California

June 3, 2020: Pandemic Recovery Resource Guide for Courts, developed by council working group