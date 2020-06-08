California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 8, 2020 Edition
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
June 5, 2020: Face Coverings required by order of the presiding judge
June 5, 2020: George Deukmejian (Long Beach), Hollywood, Inglewood, Inglewood Juvenile, Stanley Mosk and Pasadena courthouses are reopened as of June 5
June 4, 2020: Attorney portal now available to sign up for remote courtroom appearances
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
June 3, 2020: Court extends time to pay court-ordered fees for criminal and traffic matters
June 2, 2020: Court extends time to enroll in and/or to submit proof of completion for court-ordered programs for criminal and traffic matters
Orange County
June 5, 2020: The West Justice Center is closed June 5
June 5, 2020: Update to emergency relief order, court extends period for holding preliminary examination
June 3, 2020: Procedures for prospective jurors as court prepares to resume jury trials
U.S. District Court, Central District, Southern Division
June 1, 2020: Use of face coverings required
Riverside County
Riverside County Superior Court
June 6, 2020: Master plan for restoring court services
June 3, 2020: Sixth implementation of emergency relief authorized by chief justice
June 1, 2020: Court rescinds certain sections of general orders regarding essential functions
U.S. District Court, Central District, Eastern Division
June 1, 2020: Use of face coverings required
San Bernardino County
San Bernardino County Superior Court
June 4, 2020: Fax filing fees to be waived from June 4 through Aug. 31, 2020
June 4, 2020: General order regarding unlawful detainer actions
June 3, 2020: Court permits Child Support Department to file documents with electronic signature
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County Superior Court
June 1, 2020: Court closure on June 1 due to unrest
June 2, 2020: Emergency relief implementation by order of the chief justice
Alameda County
June 5, 2020: Civil and criminal trials to resume June 8, jurors for new trials to report beginning June 29
June 1, 2020: Emergency order extended, implementation order continues general court closure with exceptions
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
June 4, 2020: Ex parte applications for civil matters to be reserved by appointment only
June 3, 2020: Court resumes for specified unlawful detainer proceedings
June 1, 2020: Court closed June 1 due to civil unrest
Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County Superior Court
June 8, 2020: General order implements emergency relief authorized by chief justice
June 3, 2020: Court implements extension of emergency relief authorized by Judicial Council
Fresno County
June 5, 2020: Emergency infraction rules, clerk has authority to grant extensions, remote court trials
June 2, 2020: Face coverings required
June 1, 2020: Emergency probate rule, remote hearings
San Francisco County
June 1, 2020: Some court services restored as of June 1
U.S. District Court, Northern District of California
June 1, 2020: Safety protocols effective June 1
Judicial Council of California
June 3, 2020: Pandemic Recovery Resource Guide for Courts, developed by council working group