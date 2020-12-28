Courts Health 

California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Dec. 28, 2020 Edition

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

Dec. 21, 2020: Changes to reduce in-person appearances

San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County Superior Court

Dec. 23, 2020: Press release – court holds first remote Grand Jury ceremony

Dec. 24, 2020: Public notice – court suspends small claims hearings, Jan. 4 through 29

Dec. 24, 2020: Public notice in Spanish regarding suspension of small claims hearings

Dec. 24, 2020: General order suspending small claims hearings, Jan 4 through 29

Dec. 24, 2020: Public notice – weather concerns for visitors and social distancing

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

Dec. 21, 2020: Jury trials and jury service temporarily delayed

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court

Dec. 23, 2020: Order implementing emergency relief (juvenile)

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

Dec. 22, 2020: Emergency order for San Diego

Dec. 22, 2020: Emergency order for Shasta

Dec. 22, 2020: Emergency order for Yuba

Dec. 23, 2020: Emergency order for Contra Costa

Dec. 23, 2020: Emergency order for Kern

