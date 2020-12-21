California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Dec. 21, 2020 Edition
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
Dec. 16, 2020: Order extending time to hold preliminary hearings
Orange County
Dec. 18, 2020: Civil harassment and gun violence restraining orders
Dec. 18, 2020: Civil – administrative appeals
Dec. 18, 2020: Civil – unlawful detainers (evictions)
Dec. 18, 2020: Civil – small claims
Riverside County
Riverside County Superior Court
Dec. 14, 2020: Order limiting access to courthouses
Dec. 17, 2020: Covid-19 Information and Court Operations update
Dec. 17, 2020: Order implementing emergency relief
San Bernardino County
San Bernardino County Superior Court
Dec. 14, 2020: Public notice – changes to Big Bear Courthouse hours of operation
Dec. 16, 2020: Order extending dates for criminal trials
Dec. 17, 2020: Public notice regarding reduced clerk’s office hours effective Jan. 4
Dec. 18, 2020: Public notice regarding safety and access to justice
Dec. 18, 2020: Public notice regarding child support cases
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County Superior Court
Dec. 15, 2020: Public notice – courts remain open for emergency matters
Dec. 18, 2020: General order prohibiting eating in courthouses
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
Dec. 14, 2020: Public notice regarding criminal trials and pre-trial assignments
Fresno County
Dec. 14, 2020: Notice regarding reduced court operations
Kern County
Dec. 14, 2020: Order regarding remote hearings for family law, DCSS and probate
Dec. 16, 2020: Order regarding remote hearing for civil proceedings (amended)
San Francisco County
San Francisco County Superior Court
Dec. 21, 2020: In-person, in-court proceedings suspended until Jan. 11, 2021
Judicial Council of California
Dec. 14, 2020: Emergency order for Inyo
Dec. 15, 2020: Emergency order for Madera
Dec. 15, 2020: Emergency order for San Bernardino
Dec. 15, 2020: Emergency order for Santa Barbara
Dec. 17, 2020: Emergency order for Kings
Dec. 17, 2020: Emergency order for Riverside
Dec. 17, 2020: Emergency order for Sacramento
Dec. 17, 2020: Emergency order for Yolo