California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Dec. 21, 2020 Edition

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

Dec. 16, 2020: Order extending time to hold preliminary hearings

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

Dec. 18, 2020: Civil harassment and gun violence restraining orders

Dec. 18, 2020: Civil – administrative appeals

Dec. 18, 2020: Civil – unlawful detainers (evictions)

Dec. 18, 2020: Civil – small claims

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

Dec. 14, 2020: Order limiting access to courthouses

Dec. 17, 2020: Covid-19 Information and Court Operations update

Dec. 17, 2020: Order implementing emergency relief

San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County Superior Court

Dec. 14, 2020: Public notice – changes to Big Bear Courthouse hours of operation

Dec. 16, 2020: Order extending dates for criminal trials

Dec. 17, 2020: Public notice regarding reduced clerk’s office hours effective Jan. 4                                  

Dec. 18, 2020: Public notice regarding safety and access to justice

Dec. 18, 2020: Public notice regarding child support cases

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Superior Court

Dec. 15, 2020: Public notice – courts remain open for emergency matters

Dec. 18, 2020: General order prohibiting eating in courthouses

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

Dec. 14, 2020: Public notice regarding criminal trials and pre-trial assignments

Fresno County

Fresno County Superior Court

Dec. 14, 2020: Notice regarding reduced court operations

Kern County

Kern County Superior Court

Dec. 14, 2020: Order regarding remote hearings for family law, DCSS and probate

Dec. 16, 2020: Order regarding remote hearing for civil proceedings (amended)

San Francisco County

San Francisco County Superior Court

USDC Northern District

Dec. 21, 2020: In-person, in-court proceedings suspended until Jan. 11, 2021

Judicial Council of California

Dec. 14, 2020: Emergency order for Inyo

Dec. 15, 2020: Emergency order for Madera

Dec. 15, 2020: Emergency order for San Bernardino

Dec. 15, 2020: Emergency order for Santa Barbara

Dec. 17, 2020: Emergency order for Kings

Dec. 17, 2020: Emergency order for Riverside

Dec. 17, 2020: Emergency order for Sacramento

Dec. 17, 2020: Emergency order for Yolo

