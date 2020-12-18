Courts Health 

California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Dec. 17, 2020 Edition

Humboldt County

Humboldt County Superior Court

Dec. 14, 2020: Temporary closure of clerk’s office through Jan. 19, 2021

Dec. 14, 2020: Covid-19 screening questions

Dec. 11, 2020: Press release regarding screening and other measures

Dec. 11, 2020: Covid-19 screening required for in-person appearances

Dec. 10, 2020: Closure of clerk’s office

Dec. 9, 2020: Covid-19 jury trial information video

Mendocino County

Mendocino County Superior Court

Dec. 10,2020: Proposed order regarding e-filing as of Feb. 7, 2021

Dec. 10, 2020: Self-help centers in both courts are closed due to pandemic surge, available certain hours by phone or email

Lake County

Lake County Superior Court

Dec. 14, 2020: Updates for self-help center

Amador County

Amador County Superior Court

Dec. 11, 2020: Court updates and information regarding pandemic           

Dec. 9, 2020: Closure of Clerk’s Office extended

Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County Superior Court

Dec. 14, 2020: Stanislaus court is closed until further notice due to pandemic surge

Solano County

Solano County Superior Court

Dec. 16, 2020: Amended face mask order, cloth masks not face shields

