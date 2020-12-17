California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Dec. 16, 2020 Edition
Merced County
Dec. 11, 2020: Updated notice to litigants and attorneys appearing in Departments 7 and 13
Dec. 11, 2020: Revisions to court operations
Dec. 11, 2020: Hours for Clerk’s Office revised
Marin County
Dec. 11, 2020: Implementation of additional emergency relief
Dec. 9, 2020: Clerk’s Office closed until further notice due to surge in pandemic, courtroom proceedings will continue to remain virtual until further notice
El Dorado County
El Dorado County Superior Court
Dec. 11, 2020: Order for felony misdemeanor Bail Schedule
Imperial County
U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location
Dec. 9, 2020: Order renews suspension of jury trials and in-person proceedings due to surge in pandemic
Madera County
Dec. 16, 2020: Reduction of services
Dec. 15, 2020: Order for emergency relief
Dec. 15, 2020: Order extends time to conduct Criminal trials
Kings County
Dec. 14, 2020: Self-Help Center closed
Napa County
Dec. 9, 2020: Press release regarding changes in court operations due to the pandemic
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Dec. 15, 2020: Santa Barbara court gets emergency relief
Dec. 15, 2020: Emergency relief for Madera court
Dec. 14, 2020: Inyo court awarded emergency relief
Dec. 11, 2020: Emergency relief for Tuolumne court
Dec. 11, 2020: Merced court gets emergency relief
Dec. 11, 2020: Emergency relief for Marin court
Dec. 11, 2020: Updated table for court emergency services and operations
Dec. 10, 2020: Santa Clara court awarded emergency relief
Dec. 10, 2020: Emergency relief provided for Orange court
Dec. 9, 2020: Solano court gets emergency relief
Dec. 9, 2020: Emergency relief for San Mateo court
Dec. 9, 2020: Riverside court awarded emergency relief