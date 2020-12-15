Courts Health 

California Courts Covid Update

COURTHOUSE NEWS STAFF
California, coronavirus

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Dec. 15, 2020 Edition

Ventura County

Ventura County Superior Court

Dec. 15, 2020: Court continues status conference suspension due to pandemic

Dec. 8, 2020: Continuance of mandatory Family Law settlement conferences

San Mateo County

San Mateo County Superior Court

Dec. 11, 2020: Due to the Covid-19 surge in cases, San Mateo court is closed, and clerk’s offices in Redwood City and South San Francisco are closed effective Dec. 14, with certain exceptions

Dec. 11, 2020: Presiding judge’s Covid-19 order regarding calendar changes

Dec. 10, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief, suspension of certain trials

Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County Superior Court

Dec. 14, 2020: Clerk’s Offices are closed until further notice

Sonoma County

Sonoma County Superior Court

Dec. 14, 2020: Operations adjustments in response to county’s stay home order

Dec. 14, 2020: Order regarding first appearances by remote technology in Juvenile court

Dec. 10, 2020: First appearances by remote technology and changes to domestic violence calendar

Tulare County

Tulare County Superior Court

Dec. 14, 2020: Operational adjustments in response to stay at home orders

Solano County

Solano County Superior Court

Dec. 9, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief, for jury trials

Placer County

Placer County Superior Court

Dec. 15, 2020: Due to budget reduction-related furloughs, the Auburn courthouse is closed Dec. 21, 2020 to Jan. 4, 2021

