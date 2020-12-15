California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Dec. 15, 2020 Edition
Ventura County
Dec. 15, 2020: Court continues status conference suspension due to pandemic
Dec. 8, 2020: Continuance of mandatory Family Law settlement conferences
San Mateo County
San Mateo County Superior Court
Dec. 11, 2020: Due to the Covid-19 surge in cases, San Mateo court is closed, and clerk’s offices in Redwood City and South San Francisco are closed effective Dec. 14, with certain exceptions
Dec. 11, 2020: Presiding judge’s Covid-19 order regarding calendar changes
Dec. 10, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief, suspension of certain trials
Stanislaus County
Stanislaus County Superior Court
Dec. 14, 2020: Clerk’s Offices are closed until further notice
Sonoma County
Dec. 14, 2020: Operations adjustments in response to county’s stay home order
Dec. 14, 2020: Order regarding first appearances by remote technology in Juvenile court
Dec. 10, 2020: First appearances by remote technology and changes to domestic violence calendar
Tulare County
Dec. 14, 2020: Operational adjustments in response to stay at home orders
Solano County
Dec. 9, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief, for jury trials
Placer County
Dec. 15, 2020: Due to budget reduction-related furloughs, the Auburn courthouse is closed Dec. 21, 2020 to Jan. 4, 2021