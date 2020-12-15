California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Dec. 14, 2020 Edition
Los Angeles County
USDC Central District, Western Division
Dec. 7, 2020: Activation of continuity of operations plan due to recent surge in pandemic, effective 12/9/20 through 1/8/21, courthouses in central district are closed to the public with limited exceptions, all filings must be electronic or mailed
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
Dec. 11, 2020: Court reduces fees for document downloads on the Register of Actions
Dec. 10, 2020: Extension of time for Criminal trials
USDC Southern District of California
Dec. 9, 2020: Amended jury selection plan and proposed local rule change
Orange County
Dec. 11, 2020: Court suspends jury trials and other appearances due to Covid-19 increase
Dec. 11, 2020: Suspension of in-person trials
Dec. 11, 2020: Suspension of Civil jury trials and other appearances
Dec. 11, 2020: Suspension of Probate in-person trials
Dec. 10, 2020: Criminal operations update
Dec. 9, 2020: Order regarding Juvenile Court operations
USDC Central District, Southern Division
Riverside County
Riverside County Superior Court
Dec. 11, 2020: Order extends time to hold preliminary examinations
Dec. 10, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
USDC Central District, Eastern Division, Riverside
San Bernardino County
San Bernardino County Superior Court
Dec. 8, 2020: Order limits filings at Clerk’s Office
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County Superior Court
Dec. 10, 2020: Emergency relief for extending Criminal trials
Dec. 7, 2020: Changes to court operations
Dec. 7, 2020: Courthouse capacity metering policy
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
Dec. 14, 2020: Order regarding Criminal trials and pretrial assignments
Dec. 11, 2020: Amended order regarding Criminal trials and pretrial assignments
Dec. 10, 2020: Criminal jury trials and jury service are temporarily delayed
Dec. 8, 2020: Order for Criminal trials and pretrial assignments
Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County Superior Court
Dec. 10, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief extending time to hold Criminal trials
Fresno County
Dec. 14, 2020: Memo, reducing court operations due to pandemic
Dec. 11, 2020: Supplemental order reducing operations
Dec. 10, 2020: Order, court is to reduce court operations due to Covid-19 stay at home order
Kern County
Dec. 11, 2020: Court asks those with Probate hearings to mail exhibits to the court no later than five days before the hearing date, due to pandemic
Dec. 8, 2020: Child support services during pandemic
San Francisco County
San Francisco County Superior Court
Dec. 7, 2020: Court reduces services
Judicial Council of California
Dec. 10, 2020: Emergency relief for Contra Costa court
Dec. 9, 2020: Stanislaus court get emergency relief
Dec. 7, 2020: Emergency relief for Humboldt court
Dec. 7, 2020: Advisory regarding court operations during pandemic