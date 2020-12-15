Courts Health 

California Courts Covid Update

COURTHOUSE NEWS STAFF
California, coronavirus

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Dec. 14, 2020 Edition

Los Angeles County

USDC Central District, Western Division

Dec. 7, 2020: Activation of continuity of operations plan due to recent surge in pandemic, effective 12/9/20 through 1/8/21, courthouses in central district are closed to the public with limited exceptions, all filings must be electronic or mailed

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

Dec. 11, 2020: Court reduces fees for document downloads on the Register of Actions

Dec. 10, 2020: Extension of time for Criminal trials

USDC Southern District of California

Dec. 9, 2020: Amended jury selection plan and proposed local rule change

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

Dec. 11, 2020: Court suspends jury trials and other appearances due to Covid-19 increase

Dec. 11, 2020: Suspension of in-person trials

Dec. 11, 2020: Suspension of Civil jury trials and other appearances

Dec. 11, 2020: Suspension of Probate in-person trials

Dec. 10, 2020: Criminal operations update

Dec. 9, 2020: Order regarding Juvenile Court operations


USDC Central District, Southern Division

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

Dec. 11, 2020: Order extends time to hold preliminary examinations

Dec. 10, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief

USDC Central District, Eastern Division, Riverside

San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County Superior Court

Dec. 8, 2020: Order limits filings at Clerk’s Office

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Superior Court

Dec. 10, 2020: Emergency relief for extending Criminal trials

Dec. 7, 2020: Changes to court operations

Dec. 7, 2020: Courthouse capacity metering policy

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

Dec. 14, 2020: Order regarding Criminal trials and pretrial assignments

Dec. 11, 2020: Amended order regarding Criminal trials and pretrial assignments

Dec. 10, 2020: Criminal jury trials and jury service are temporarily delayed

Dec. 8, 2020: Order for Criminal trials and pretrial assignments

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court

Dec. 10, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief extending time to hold Criminal trials

Fresno County

Fresno County Superior Court

Dec. 14, 2020: Memo, reducing court operations due to pandemic

Dec. 11, 2020: Supplemental order reducing operations

Dec. 10, 2020: Order, court is to reduce court operations due to Covid-19 stay at home order

Kern County

Kern County Superior Court

Dec. 11, 2020: Court asks those with Probate hearings to mail exhibits to the court no later than five days before the hearing date, due to pandemic

Dec. 8, 2020: Child support services during pandemic

San Francisco County

San Francisco County Superior Court

Dec. 7, 2020: Court reduces services

Judicial Council of California

Dec. 10, 2020: Emergency relief for Contra Costa court

Dec. 9, 2020: Stanislaus court get emergency relief

Dec. 7, 2020: Emergency relief for Humboldt court

Dec. 7, 2020: Advisory regarding court operations during pandemic

