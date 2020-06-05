California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 5, 2020 Edition
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
June 5, 2020: The following LA County courthouses are open June 5, providing essential, time-sensitive and emergency services only-Deukmejian (Long Beach), Hollywood, Inglewood, Inglewood Juvenile, Stanley Mosk and Pasadena
Lassen County
No updates
Colusa County
May 29, 2020: Changes to court operations, face coverings required in courtrooms, clerk’s office open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., filings accepted via drop box or mail
Sierra County
June 4, 2020: General order implementing emergency relief authorized by the Judicial Council
Alpine County
June 5, 2020: Criminal matters to be held in regular session beginning June 22, masks required on courthouse grounds, social distancing required