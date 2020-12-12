California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Dec. 11, 2020 Edition
Placer County
Dec. 11, 2020: Auburn courthouse to be closed Dec. 21-28 due to budget reductions
Solano County
Dec. 9, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief regarding jury trials
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
Dec. 10, 2020: Extension of time for Criminal trials
Orange County
Dec. 11, 2020: Court suspends jury trials and other appearances due to Covid-19 increase
Riverside County
Riverside County Superior Court
Dec. 11, 2020: Order extends time to hold preliminary examinations
Dec. 10, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County Superior Court
Dec. 10, 2020: Emergency relief for extending Criminal trials
Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County Superior Court
Dec. 10, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief extending time to hold Criminal trials
Fresno County
Dec. 10, 2020: Order, court is to reduce court operations due to Covid-19 stay at home order
Kern County
Dec. 11, 2020: Court asks those with Probate hearings to mail exhibits to the court no later than five days before the hearing date, due to pandemic
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Dec. 10, 2020: Emergency relief for Contra Costa
Dec. 9, 2020: Stanislaus get emergency relief