California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Dec. 11, 2020 Edition

Placer County

Placer County Superior Court

Dec. 11, 2020: Auburn courthouse to be closed Dec. 21-28 due to budget reductions

Solano County

Solano County Superior Court

Dec. 9, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief regarding jury trials

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

Dec. 10, 2020: Extension of time for Criminal trials

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

Dec. 11, 2020: Court suspends jury trials and other appearances due to Covid-19 increase

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

Dec. 11, 2020: Order extends time to hold preliminary examinations

Dec. 10, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Superior Court

Dec. 10, 2020: Emergency relief for extending Criminal trials

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court

Dec. 10, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief extending time to hold Criminal trials

Fresno County

Fresno County Superior Court

Dec. 10, 2020: Order, court is to reduce court operations due to Covid-19 stay at home order

Kern County

Kern County Superior Court

Dec. 11, 2020: Court asks those with Probate hearings to mail exhibits to the court no later than five days before the hearing date, due to pandemic

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

Dec. 10, 2020: Emergency relief for Contra Costa

Dec. 9, 2020: Stanislaus get emergency relief

