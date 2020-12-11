California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Dec. 10, 2020 Edition
San Francisco County
Dec. 10, 2020: In-person in-court proceedings are suspended for all Northern District of California courts through Jan. 3, 2021, possible resumption of limited proceedings on Jan. 4
Humboldt County
Humboldt County Superior Court
Dec. 9, 2020: Jury trial information video
Dec. 8, 2020: Press release and order regarding jury trials to be reset
Dec. 7, 2020: Court information regarding Covid-19
Dec. 7, 2020: Amended administration order regarding masks during proceedings
Nevada County
Dec. 4, 2020: Courthouse operations affected by Covid-19
Mendocino County
Mendocino County Superior Court
Dec. 7, 2020: Presiding judge’s order regarding jury trials
Dec. 7, 2020: Chief Justice’s order regarding jury trials
Lake County
Dec. 7, 2020: Updated court operations
Dec. 7, 2020: Revised scope of proceedings and operations beginning Dec. 7
Dec. 7, 2020: Order regarding felony law and motion calendar appearances
Siskiyou County
Siskiyou County Superior Court
Dec. 3, 2020: Update to operations and procedures
Amador County
Dec. 9, 2020: Closure of Clerk’s Office extended