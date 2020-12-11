Courts Health 

California Courts Covid Update

COURTHOUSE NEWS STAFF
California, coronavirus

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Dec. 10, 2020 Edition

San Francisco County

USDC Northern District

Dec. 10, 2020: In-person in-court proceedings are suspended for all Northern District of California courts through Jan. 3, 2021, possible resumption of limited proceedings on Jan. 4

Humboldt County

Humboldt County Superior Court

Dec. 9, 2020: Jury trial information video

Dec. 8, 2020: Press release and order regarding jury trials to be reset  

Dec. 7, 2020: Court information regarding Covid-19

Dec. 7, 2020: Amended administration order regarding masks during proceedings

Nevada County

Nevada County Superior Court

Dec. 4, 2020: Courthouse operations affected by Covid-19

Mendocino County

Mendocino County Superior Court

Dec. 7, 2020: Presiding judge’s order regarding jury trials

Dec. 7, 2020: Chief Justice’s order regarding jury trials

Lake County

Lake County Superior Court

Dec. 7, 2020: Updated court operations

Dec. 7, 2020: Revised scope of proceedings and operations beginning Dec. 7

Dec. 7, 2020: Order regarding felony law and motion calendar appearances

Siskiyou County

Siskiyou County Superior Court

Dec. 3, 2020: Update to operations and procedures

Amador County

Amador County Superior Court

Dec. 9, 2020: Closure of Clerk’s Office extended

%d bloggers like this: