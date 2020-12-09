California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Dec. 9, 2020 Edition
Merced County
Dec. 8, 2020: Updated operations
Dec. 8, 2020: Updated public access
Dec. 8, 2020: Updated Clerk’s Office hours
Dec. 8, 2020: Notice to all appearing in Departments 7 and 13
Marin County
Dec. 9, 2020: Clerk’s offices closed for in-person visits until further notice, courtroom proceedings will continue to be virtual until further notice
Dec. 4, 2020: Updates for jury service
Butte County
Dec. 4, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
Dec. 4, 2020: Criminal jury trials continued until Jan. 11, 2021 or after
Yolo County
Dec. 7, 2020: Jurors summoned to report Nov. 3 to Dec. 29 do not need to appear
El Dorado County
El Dorado County Superior Court
Dec. 3, 2020: Civil jury trials set between Dec. 3, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021 are to be vacated and reset
Imperial County
Imperial County Superior Court
Dec. 8, 2020: Amendment to local rules regarding delivery of documents electronically
Dec. 8, 2020: Press release regarding return to remote operations only, and other procedural changes
U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location
Dec. 9, 2020: Revision to order renewing suspension of jury trials and other in-person proceedings
Dec. 8, 2020: Order renews suspension of jury trials and other in-person proceedings
Napa County
Dec. 4, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief