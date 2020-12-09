Courts Health 

California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Dec. 9, 2020 Edition

Merced County

Merced County Superior Court

Dec. 8, 2020: Updated operations

Dec. 8, 2020: Updated public access

Dec. 8, 2020: Updated Clerk’s Office hours

Dec. 8, 2020: Notice to all appearing in Departments 7 and 13

Marin County

Marin County Superior Court

Dec. 9, 2020: Clerk’s offices closed for in-person visits until further notice, courtroom proceedings will continue to be virtual until further notice

Dec. 4, 2020: Updates for jury service

Butte County

Butte County Superior Court

Dec. 4, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief

Dec. 4, 2020: Criminal jury trials continued until Jan. 11, 2021 or after

Yolo County

Yolo County Superior Court

Dec. 7, 2020: Jurors summoned to report Nov. 3 to Dec. 29 do not need to appear

El Dorado County

El Dorado County Superior Court

Dec. 3, 2020: Civil jury trials set between Dec. 3, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021 are to be vacated and reset

Imperial County

Imperial County Superior Court

Dec. 8, 2020: Amendment to local rules regarding delivery of documents electronically

Dec. 8, 2020: Press release regarding return to remote operations only, and other procedural changes

U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location

Dec. 9, 2020: Revision to order renewing suspension of jury trials and other in-person proceedings

Dec. 8, 2020: Order renews suspension of jury trials and other in-person proceedings

Napa County

Napa County Superior Court

Dec. 4, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief

