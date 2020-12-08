Courts Health 

California Courts Covid Update

COURTHOUSE NEWS STAFF
California, coronavirus

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Dec. 8, 2020 Edition

Ventura County

Ventura County Superior Court

Dec. 8, 2020: Order regarding continuance of Family Law mandatory settlement conferences

Dec. 1, 2020: Court closure dates for December, due to budget shortfalls caused by the pandemic, are Dec. 16, 23, 24, 30, 31

Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County Superior Court

Dec. 7, 2020: Notice regarding updated hours for clerk’s office

Sonoma County

Sonoma County Superior Court

Dec. 1, 2020: Order regarding implementation of emergency relief

Tulare County

Tulare County Superior Court

Dec. 6, 2020: In response to surge in Covid-19 cases and the new regional stay at home order, the court is adjusting its operations

Dec. 2, 2020: Court suspends jury trials through end of the year

Monterey County

Monterey County Superior Court

Dec. 2, 2020: Court updates Covid-19 FAQs

Placer County

Placer County Superior Court

Dec. 7, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief

Dec. 7, 2020: Emergency order from Judicial Council

Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County Superior Court 

Dec. 1, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief

Los Angeles County

USDC Central District, Western Division

Dec. 7, 2020: Continuity of operations plan effective Dec. 9, 2020 through Jan. 8, 2021

Orange County

USDC Central District, Southern Division

Dec. 7, 2020: Continuity of operations plan effective Dec. 9, 2020 through Jan. 8, 2021

Riverside County

USDC Central District, Eastern Division, Riverside

Dec. 7, 2020: Continuity of operations plan effective Dec. 9, 2020 through Jan. 8, 2021

%d bloggers like this: