California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Dec. 8, 2020 Edition
Ventura County
Dec. 8, 2020: Order regarding continuance of Family Law mandatory settlement conferences
Dec. 1, 2020: Court closure dates for December, due to budget shortfalls caused by the pandemic, are Dec. 16, 23, 24, 30, 31
Stanislaus County
Stanislaus County Superior Court
Dec. 7, 2020: Notice regarding updated hours for clerk’s office
Sonoma County
Dec. 1, 2020: Order regarding implementation of emergency relief
Tulare County
Dec. 6, 2020: In response to surge in Covid-19 cases and the new regional stay at home order, the court is adjusting its operations
Dec. 2, 2020: Court suspends jury trials through end of the year
Monterey County
Monterey County Superior Court
Dec. 2, 2020: Court updates Covid-19 FAQs
Placer County
Dec. 7, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
Dec. 7, 2020: Emergency order from Judicial Council
Santa Cruz County
Santa Cruz County Superior Court
Dec. 1, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
Los Angeles County
USDC Central District, Western Division
Dec. 7, 2020: Continuity of operations plan effective Dec. 9, 2020 through Jan. 8, 2021
Orange County
USDC Central District, Southern Division
Dec. 7, 2020: Continuity of operations plan effective Dec. 9, 2020 through Jan. 8, 2021
Riverside County
USDC Central District, Eastern Division, Riverside
Dec. 7, 2020: Continuity of operations plan effective Dec. 9, 2020 through Jan. 8, 2021