California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Dec. 7, 2020 Edition

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Dec. 3, 2020: Emergency continuances authorized for Criminal and Juvenile matters

Dec. 2, 2020: Order regarding pandemic

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

Dec. 4, 2020: Court introduces online reservation system for Civil calendar motions

Dec. 4, 2020: Order regarding accelerated release of inmates due to Covid-19

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

Dec. 3, 2020: Emergency relief order for Juvenile matters

Dec. 1, 2020: Amendment to Civil Order 2020-6 suspending case management conferences due to the pandemic, effective through March 31, 2021

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

Dec. 7, 2020: Court suspends jury trials through end of year due to pandemic

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Superior Court

Dec. 1, 2020: Order limits courthouse entry due to pandemic

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court

Dec. 4, 2020: Limited court closure effective Dec. 7 until further notice

Kern County

Dec. 1, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief

San Francisco County

San Francisco County Superior Court

Dec. 7, 2020: Court closes clerk’s filing windows until further notice, effective Dec. 7

Judicial Council of California

Dec. 3, 2020: Orange court gets emergency relief

Dec. 2, 2020: Emergency relief for Yolo court

Dec. 2, 2020: Shasta court awarded emergency relief

Dec. 2, 2020: Emergency relief for Santa Clara court

Dec. 2, 2020: San Diego court gets emergency relief        

Dec. 1, 2020: Emergency relief granted for Sonoma court

