California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Dec. 7, 2020 Edition
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
Dec. 3, 2020: Emergency continuances authorized for Criminal and Juvenile matters
Dec. 2, 2020: Order regarding pandemic
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
Dec. 4, 2020: Court introduces online reservation system for Civil calendar motions
Dec. 4, 2020: Order regarding accelerated release of inmates due to Covid-19
Orange County
Dec. 3, 2020: Emergency relief order for Juvenile matters
Dec. 1, 2020: Amendment to Civil Order 2020-6 suspending case management conferences due to the pandemic, effective through March 31, 2021
Riverside County
Riverside County Superior Court
Dec. 7, 2020: Court suspends jury trials through end of year due to pandemic
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County Superior Court
Dec. 1, 2020: Order limits courthouse entry due to pandemic
Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County Superior Court
Dec. 4, 2020: Limited court closure effective Dec. 7 until further notice
Kern County
Dec. 1, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
San Francisco County
San Francisco County Superior Court
Dec. 7, 2020: Court closes clerk’s filing windows until further notice, effective Dec. 7
Judicial Council of California
Dec. 3, 2020: Orange court gets emergency relief
Dec. 2, 2020: Emergency relief for Yolo court
Dec. 2, 2020: Shasta court awarded emergency relief
Dec. 2, 2020: Emergency relief for Santa Clara court
Dec. 2, 2020: San Diego court gets emergency relief
Dec. 1, 2020: Emergency relief granted for Sonoma court