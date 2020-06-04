California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 4, 2020 Edition
Lake County
May 29, 2020: Lake to reopen June 8, face coverings required, certain hearing will continue to be held remotely, clerk’s office will be open, drop box use is encouraged
Tehama County
May 29, 2020: Court continues limited operations through July 2, face masks and social distancing strongly encouraged
Tuolumne County
Tuolumne County Superior Court
June 6, 2020: Jury duty resumes June 17
Siskiyou County
Siskiyou County Superior Court
May 29, 2020: Order of presiding Judge