California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Nov. 25, 2020 Edition
Butte County
Nov. 20, 2020: Governor’s order affects court operations
Yolo County
Nov. 24, 2020: Emergency implementation order
Imperial County
Imperial County Superior Court
Nov. 19, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location
Nov. 19, 2020: Order regarding proceedings during the pandemic
Nov. 18, 2020: Extending interim protocols for in-person proceedings
Madera County
Nov. 25, 2020: Reduction of clerk’s office hours
Kings County
Nov. 20, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
Nevada County
Nov. 24, 2020: Due to ongoing pandemic, court implements alternatives for document filing and court appearances
Nov. 23, 2020: Change in counter hours, clerk’s counter to close at 3:00 p.m.
Amador County
Nov. 23, 2020: Clerk’s office to be closed to the public, effective Nov. 24 through Dec. 11
Lassen County
Nov. 23, 2020: Access for filing limited to drop box or mail, other limitations
Del Norte County
Del Norte County Superior Court
Nov. 18, 2020: Clerk’s counter hours limited to 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.