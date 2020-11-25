Courts Health 

California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Nov. 25, 2020 Edition

Butte County

Butte County Superior Court

Nov. 20, 2020: Governor’s order affects court operations

Yolo County

Yolo County Superior Court

Nov. 24, 2020: Emergency implementation order

Imperial County

Imperial County Superior Court

Nov. 19, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief

U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location

Nov. 19, 2020: Order regarding proceedings during the pandemic

Nov. 18, 2020: Extending interim protocols for in-person proceedings

Madera County

Madera County Superior Court

Nov. 25, 2020: Reduction of clerk’s office hours

Kings County

Kings County Superior Court

Nov. 20, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief

Nevada County

Nevada County Superior Court

Nov. 24, 2020: Due to ongoing pandemic, court implements alternatives for document filing and court appearances

Nov. 23, 2020: Change in counter hours, clerk’s counter to close at 3:00 p.m.

Amador County

Amador County Superior Court

Nov. 23, 2020: Clerk’s office to be closed to the public, effective Nov. 24 through Dec. 11

Lassen County

Lassen County Superior Court

Nov. 23, 2020: Access for filing limited to drop box or mail, other limitations

Del Norte County

Del Norte County Superior Court

Nov. 18, 2020: Clerk’s counter hours limited to 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

