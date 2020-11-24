Courts Health 

California Courts Covid Update

COURTHOUSE NEWS STAFF
California, coronavirus

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Nov. 24, 2020 Edition

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Nov. 23, 2020: Presiding Judge Brazile orders limit to number of people in the LA courthouses and pandemic spikes

San Mateo County

San Mateo County Superior Court

Nov. 19, 2020: Covid-19 Order #17, in the interest in reducing number of people coming to the courthouses, the requirement “that bail must be deposited in order to have a trial by written is waived

Nov. 19, 2020: Covid-19 Order #16, implementation of emergency relief regarding locations for holding court sessions, effective Dec.1, 2020 through March 31, 2021

Tulare County

Tulare County Superior Court

Nov. 20, 2020: Order details extension of emergency relief regarding deadlines for criminal jury trials, and procedures to limit entry to courthouses and other safety protocols

Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County Superior Court

Nov. 13, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief

Placer County

Placer County Superior Court

Nov. 17, 2020: Updates of emergency local rules

Nov. 17, 2020: Updated actions in response to Covid-19

Nov. 17, 2020: Updated order during pandemic for criminal and traffic matters

Nov. 17, 2020: Updated emergency order for Family matters

Nov. 17, 2020: Updated infographic regarding Covid-19

San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County Superior Court

Nov. 23, 2020: Emergency order for juvenile matters

Nov. 23, 2020: Emergency order for extending time in juvenile matters

Nov. 19, 2020: Emergency order and local implementing order

