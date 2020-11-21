California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Nov. 20, 2020 Edition
Alpine County
Nov. 13, 2020: Notice regarding court hearings effective Nov. 30
San Mateo County
San Mateo County Superior Court
Nov. 19, 2020: Covid-19 Order #17, in the interest in reducing number of people coming to the courthouses, the requirement “that bail must be deposited in order to have a trial by written is waived”
Nov. 19, 2020: Covid-19 Order #16, implementation of emergency relief regarding locations for holding court sessions, effective Dec.1, 2020 through March 31, 2021
Tulare County
Nov. 20, 2020: Order details extension of emergency relief regarding deadlines for criminal jury trials, and procedures to limit entry to courthouses and other safety protocols
Santa Barbara County
Santa Barbara County Superior Court
Nov. 13, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
Placer County
Nov. 17, 2020: Updates of emergency local rules