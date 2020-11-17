California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Nov. 17, 2020 Edition
Ventura County
Nov. 17, 2020: The court will be closed for two furlough days this month, on Nov. 18 and Nov. 25, due to Covid-19 induced budget constraints
Stanislaus County
Stanislaus County Superior Court
Nov. 12, 2020: Civil court records now available online
Sonoma County
Nov. 13, 2020: Juvenile Justice Center reopens as of Monday, Nov. 16
Nov. 12, 2020: Information regarding courtroom proceedings
Nov. 10, 2020: Emergency bail schedule updated
Santa Barbara County
Santa Barbara County Superior Court
Nov. 13, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
Placer County
Nov. 17, 2020: Updated actions in response to pandemic
Nov. 17, 2020: Updated rules of court, effective Nov. 23
Nov. 17, 2020: Standing order regarding Covid-19 for Criminal and Traffic matters
Nov. 17, 2020: Standing order regarding Covid-19 for Family matters
Nov. 17, 2020: Infographic regarding Covid-19 response, updated Nov. 17
San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo County Superior Court
Nov. 13, 2020: Jury service update