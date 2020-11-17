Courts Health 

California Courts Covid Update

COURTHOUSE NEWS STAFF
California, coronavirus

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Nov. 17, 2020 Edition

Ventura County

Ventura County Superior Court

Nov. 17, 2020: The court will be closed for two furlough days this month, on Nov. 18 and Nov. 25, due to Covid-19 induced budget constraints

Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County Superior Court

Nov. 12, 2020: Civil court records now available online

Sonoma County

Sonoma County Superior Court

Nov. 13, 2020: Juvenile Justice Center reopens as of Monday, Nov. 16

Nov. 12, 2020: Information regarding courtroom proceedings

Nov. 10, 2020: Emergency bail schedule updated

Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County Superior Court

Nov. 13, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief

Placer County

Placer County Superior Court

Nov. 17, 2020: Updated actions in response to pandemic

Nov. 17, 2020: Updated rules of court, effective Nov. 23

Nov. 17, 2020: Standing order regarding Covid-19 for Criminal and Traffic matters

Nov. 17, 2020: Standing order regarding Covid-19 for Family matters

Nov. 17, 2020: Infographic regarding Covid-19 response, updated Nov. 17

San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County Superior Court

Nov. 13, 2020: Jury service update

%d bloggers like this: