California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Nov. 16, 2020 Edition
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
Nov. 9, 2020: Amended administrative order regarding the pandemic
Nov. 9, 2020: Presiding judge extends some dependency deadlines under new general order
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
Nov, 12, 2020: Extension of time to hold preliminary hearings
Nov. 12, 2020: Court to maintain current operations as county moves to Purple Tier
Orange County
Nov. 13, 2020: Self-help services for Criminal/Traffic
Nov. 13, 2020: Self-help services for landlord/tenant
Nov. 10, 2020: Publication of Oct. 13 emergency relief order
Riverside County
Riverside County Superior Court
Nov. 16, 2020: Implementation of 16th emergency relief order
Nov. 10, 2020: Reduction of self-help hours due to budget shortfalls from pandemic
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County Superior Court
Nov. 12, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief order regarding extension of time to hold criminal trials
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
Nov. 13, 2020: Accessing court operations, public notice
Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County Superior Court
Nov. 12, 2020: Implementing emergency relief order for extending time to hold criminal trials
Kern County
Nov. 13, 2020: New local rules for 2021 posted
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Nov. 13, 2020: As of 11/13, services and operations at state superior courts, chart
Nov. 13, 2020: Tuolumne court authorized for fourth emergency relief order
Nov. 13, 2020: Santa Barbara court granted 10th emergency relief order
Nov. 13, 2020: Ninth emergency relief order for San Bernardino court
Nov. 13, 2020: Madera court gets ninth emergency relief order
Nov. 12, 2020: Santa Clara court gets 17th emergency relief order
Nov. 12, 2020: 13th emergency relief order for Contra Costa court
Nov. 11, 2020: Merced court granted ninth emergency relief order
Nov. 11, 2020: 17th emergency relief order for Riverside court
Nov. 9, 2020: Stanislaus court gets 11th emergency relief order
Nov. 9, 2020: Siskiyou court granted seventh emergency relief order
Nov. 9, 2020: Third emergency relief order for Mendocino court