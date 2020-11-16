Courts Health 

California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Nov. 16, 2020 Edition

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Nov. 9, 2020: Amended administrative order regarding the pandemic

Nov. 9, 2020: Presiding judge extends some dependency deadlines under new general order

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

Nov, 12, 2020: Extension of time to hold preliminary hearings

Nov. 12, 2020: Court to maintain current operations as county moves to Purple Tier

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

Nov. 13, 2020: Self-help services for Criminal/Traffic

Nov. 13, 2020: Self-help services for landlord/tenant

Nov. 10, 2020: Publication of Oct. 13 emergency relief order

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

Nov. 16, 2020: Implementation of 16th emergency relief order

Nov. 10, 2020: Reduction of self-help hours due to budget shortfalls from pandemic

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Superior Court

Nov. 12, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief order regarding extension of time to hold criminal trials

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

Nov. 13, 2020: Accessing court operations, public notice

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court

Nov. 12, 2020: Implementing emergency relief order for extending time to hold criminal trials

Kern County

Kern County Superior Court

Nov. 13, 2020: New local rules for 2021 posted

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

Nov. 13, 2020: As of 11/13, services and operations at state superior courts, chart

Nov. 13, 2020: Tuolumne court authorized for fourth emergency relief order

Nov. 13, 2020: Santa Barbara court granted 10th emergency relief order

Nov. 13, 2020: Ninth emergency relief order for San Bernardino court

Nov. 13, 2020: Madera court gets ninth emergency relief order

Nov. 12, 2020: Santa Clara court gets 17th emergency relief order

Nov. 12, 2020: 13th emergency relief order for Contra Costa court

Nov. 11, 2020: Merced court granted ninth emergency relief order

Nov. 11, 2020: 17th emergency relief order for Riverside court

Nov. 9, 2020: Stanislaus court gets 11th emergency relief order

Nov. 9, 2020: Siskiyou court granted seventh emergency relief order

Nov. 9, 2020: Third emergency relief order for Mendocino court

