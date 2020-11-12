California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Nov. 12, 2020 Edition
Merced County
Nov. 12, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
El Dorado County
El Dorado County Superior Court
Nov. 9, 2020: Budget available for public comment
Nov. 9, 2020: Email comments on proposed budget to COURT-ADMIN@ELDORADOCOURT.ORG
Napa County
Nov. 6, 2020: Proposed budget
Nov. 6, 2020: Instructions for response to budget
Mendocino County
Mendocino County Superior Court
Nov. 9, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
Nov. 9, 2020: Due to Covid-19 exposures, temporary court closures for both Ukiah and Ft. Bragg courthouses are announced, effective Nov. 9-13, 2020, with courts reopening on Monday, Nov. 16
Siskiyou County
Siskiyou County Superior Court
Nov. 9, 2020: Order from the Chief Justice
Nov. 9, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
Nov. 5, 2020: San Diego Court resumes Civil court trials, and parties will have option to agree to a smaller number of jurors, due to limited pool of available jurors