California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 2, 2020 Edition
Merced County
June 3, 2020: Jury trials to resume June 15
June 1, 2020: Amended emergency relief general order, authorizes resumption of regular court operations, remote appearances encouraged, only parties, lawyers, and witnesses will be admitted to courtrooms, public access provided online, temperature screening and face coverings required, social distancing required, amendments to previous orders
June 1, 2020: Amended operations updates for increased access, clerks’ office hours 8 a.m. to 3p.m., those exempt from mandatory e-filing are encouraged to use that service
May 29, 2020: General order regarding entry to courthouses
May 29, 2020: Increased access to courtrooms
Marin County
June 1, 2020: Safety precautions, masks, social distancing required
June 1, 2020: Clerk’s office reopening and remote video guidelines for court proceedings
June 1, 2020: Order, masks required, mandatory temperature check
May 28, 2020: Civil clerk’s office status, online appointment, effective June 1
Butte County
May 29, 2020: Appendix for emergency rules
Imperial County
U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location
May 29, 2020: Amendment to add Chief Deputy Marshal Keith Johnson to Strategic Committee on Resumption of Regular Court Proceedings
May 27, 2020: Appointment of members to Strategic Committee on Resumption of Regular Court Proceedings
Madera County
June 1, 2020: Plan for reintroduction of services, clerk’s offices in Civil and Criminal Divisions offers full services except jury trials, effective June 1, remote appearances encouraged, jury trials in Criminal to resume June 15
May 27, 2020: Health and safety measures, social distancing, health screening questions, face masks encouraged
Napa County
May 29, 2020: Court reopens June 1
Nevada County
June 1, 2020: Phase 2 of plans to expand services, face coverings and social distancing mandatory, jury summons to begin for resumption of jury trials June 23
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
June 3, 2020: Certain LA county courthouses closed June 3 (Foltz, Hollywood and Spring Street), Mosk courthouse open until 12 p.m. for restraining orders only