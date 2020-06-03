California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 2, 2020 Edition

Merced County

Merced County Superior Court

June 3, 2020: Jury trials to resume June 15

June 1, 2020: Amended emergency relief general order, authorizes resumption of regular court operations, remote appearances encouraged, only parties, lawyers, and witnesses will be admitted to courtrooms, public access provided online, temperature screening and face coverings required, social distancing required, amendments to previous orders

June 1, 2020: Amended operations updates for increased access, clerks’ office hours 8 a.m. to 3p.m., those exempt from mandatory e-filing are encouraged to use that service

May 29, 2020: General order regarding entry to courthouses

May 29, 2020: Increased access to courtrooms

Marin County

Marin County Superior Court

June 1, 2020: Safety precautions, masks, social distancing required

June 1, 2020: Clerk’s office reopening and remote video guidelines for court proceedings

June 1, 2020: Order, masks required, mandatory temperature check

May 28, 2020: Civil clerk’s office status, online appointment, effective June 1

Butte County

Butte County Superior Court

May 29, 2020: Appendix for emergency rules

Imperial County

U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location

May 29, 2020: Amendment to add Chief Deputy Marshal Keith Johnson to Strategic Committee on Resumption of Regular Court Proceedings

May 27, 2020: Appointment of members to Strategic Committee on Resumption of Regular Court Proceedings

Madera County

Madera County Superior Court

June 1, 2020: Plan for reintroduction of services, clerk’s offices in Civil and Criminal Divisions offers full services except jury trials, effective June 1, remote appearances encouraged, jury trials in Criminal to resume June 15

May 27, 2020: Health and safety measures, social distancing, health screening questions, face masks encouraged

Napa County

Napa County Superior Court

May 29, 2020: Court reopens June 1

Nevada County

Nevada County Superior Court

June 1, 2020: Phase 2 of plans to expand services, face coverings and social distancing mandatory, jury summons to begin for resumption of jury trials June 23

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

June 3, 2020: Certain LA county courthouses closed June 3 (Foltz, Hollywood and Spring Street), Mosk courthouse open until 12 p.m. for restraining orders only