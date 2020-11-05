California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Nov. 5, 2020 Edition
Nevada County
Nov. 2, 2020: Update, Truckee returns to normal operations as of Nov. 3
Calaveras County
Calaveras County Superior Court
Nov. 3, 2020: Reduction of hours for clerk’s office and self-help legal center
Ventura County
Nov. 5, 2020: Dates for court furlough days in November due to budget shortfalls caused by the pandemic are Nov. 18 and Nov. 25.
San Mateo County
San Mateo County Superior Court
Nov. 3, 2020: Social distancing requirements in Juvenile matters
Santa Barbara County
Santa Barbara County Superior Court
Nov. 3, 2020: Court seeks public comment on proposed budget