California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Oct. 30, 2020 Edition

Colusa County

Colusa County Superior Court

Oct. 26, 2020: Updates on court operations



Plumas County

Plumas County Superior Court

Oct. 29, 2020: Court is closed due to Covid cases, and reopening date is unknown, according to the CNS researcher for Plumas

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Oct. 30, 2020: Uniform filing deadline for Family Law ex parte applications and oppositions

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

Oct. 29, 2020: Updated services during Covid-19

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

Oct. 26, 2020: New case management system for Civil cases

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

Oct. 30, 2020: Emergency relief for San Diego court