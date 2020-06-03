California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 2, 2020 Edition

Ventura County

Ventura County Superior Court

June 1, 2020: Amended order for emergency relief, courtrooms and clerk’s offices will remain closed through June 9, except for essential emergency matters and time-sensitive essential functions, and time period extensions

San Mateo County

San Mateo County Superior Court

June 1, 2020: Mandatory e-filing for criminal, civil and small claims beginning June 1

May 26, 2020: Court will begin accepting online requests to listen-in only on a specific court calendar session, effective May 26

San Joaquin County

San Joaquin County Superior Court

May 26,2020: Court is partially re-opening, clerks’ offices to remain closed, drop boxes available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., e-filing available as of May 28, those entering courthouse to have temperature screening, social distancing required, trials to resume in June

Sonoma County

Sonoma County Superior Court

May 27, 2020: First amended order, nine additional courtrooms in criminal division opened as of June 1, remote attendance is strongly encouraged, only those with good cause are permitted to enter, health screening protocol in place

Solano County

Solano County Superior Court

May 27, 2020: Discretion to excuse jurors for undue hardship, effective July 1

May 27, 2020: Defendant instructions for remote video proceeding

Monterey County

Monterey County Superior Court

May 29, 2020: Staffing update

May 26, 2020: Interim order regarding court operations modifications

Placer County

Placer County Superior Court

June 1, 2020: Emergency relief authorized by Judicial Council

May 29, 2020: Family Law court services plan

May 29, 2020: Civil Law court services plan

May 29, 2020: Criminal Law court services plan

May 29, 2020: Infographic regarding Covid-19

May 28, 2020: Jury duty FAQs

May 26, 2020: Family Law FAQs

San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County Superior Court

May 28, 2020: Emergency local rule, face coverings

May 26, 2020: Traffic court resumes, effective May 28

Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County Superior Court

No updates

San Francisco

San Francisco Superior Court

June 1, 2020: New filings windows to reopen to the public next Monday, June 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.