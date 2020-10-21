California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Oct. 21, 2020 Edition
Merced County
Oct. 13, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
Marin County
Oct. 20, 2020: Request for comments on proposed court budget
Oct. 15, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
El Dorado County
El Dorado County Superior Court
Oct. 19, 2020: Order regarding work release sentences
Oct. 19, 2020: Order regarding surrenders for straight time jail commitments
Oct. 19, 2020: Order regarding weekend and interval jail sentences
Imperial County
U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location
Oct. 14, 2020: Chief Judge extends emergency orders with Order No. 47
Oct. 14, 2020: Order No. 46 extends interim safety protocols for in-person proceedings
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Oct. 14, 2020: Santa Barbara court emergency relief
Oct. 14, 2020: Emergency relief for Sacramento court