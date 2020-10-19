Courts Health 

California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Oct. 19, 2020 Edition

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Oct. 16, 2020: Family Law announces courtroom changes

Oct. 15, 2020: Notice to attorneys regarding Family Law changes

Oct. 15, 2020: Order from presiding judge regarding pandemic and Family Law cases

Oct. 13, 2020: Amended general order regarding face masks and social distancing

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

Oct. 15, 2020: Extension of time to hold preliminary hearings

Oct. 13, 2020: Order regarding appointment of counsel in out-of-custody pre-arraignment criminal cases

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

Oct. 19, 2020: Update regarding Civil matters

Oct. 19, 2020: Update regarding evictions

Oct. 14, 2020: Presiding judge amends court closure order as pandemic continues
Oct. 14, 2020: Amended order regarding re-opening Civil operations, rescheduled hearing plan

USDC Central District, Southern Division

Oct. 16, 2020: Changes to fee schedule

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

Oct 15, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief

USDC Central District, Eastern Division, Riverside

Oct. 16, 2020: Changes to fee schedule

San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County Superior Court

Oct. 14, 2020: Extending dates for trials and preliminary examinations

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Superior Court

Oct. 14, 2020: Emergency order extends Criminal trial deadlines

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

Oct. 14, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

Oct. 14, 2020: Emergency order for Santa Barbara court

Oct. 14, 2020: Sacramento court emergency order

Oct. 13, 2020: Emergency order for San Bernardino court                            

Oct. 13, 2020: Merced court emergency order

