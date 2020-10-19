California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Oct. 19, 2020 Edition
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
Oct. 16, 2020: Family Law announces courtroom changes
Oct. 15, 2020: Notice to attorneys regarding Family Law changes
Oct. 15, 2020: Order from presiding judge regarding pandemic and Family Law cases
Oct. 13, 2020: Amended general order regarding face masks and social distancing
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
Oct. 15, 2020: Extension of time to hold preliminary hearings
Oct. 13, 2020: Order regarding appointment of counsel in out-of-custody pre-arraignment criminal cases
Orange County
Oct. 19, 2020: Update regarding Civil matters
Oct. 19, 2020: Update regarding evictions
Oct. 14, 2020: Presiding judge amends court closure order as pandemic continues
Oct. 14, 2020: Amended order regarding re-opening Civil operations, rescheduled hearing plan
USDC Central District, Southern Division
Oct. 16, 2020: Changes to fee schedule
Riverside County
Riverside County Superior Court
Oct 15, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
USDC Central District, Eastern Division, Riverside
Oct. 16, 2020: Changes to fee schedule
San Bernardino County
San Bernardino County Superior Court
Oct. 14, 2020: Extending dates for trials and preliminary examinations
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County Superior Court
Oct. 14, 2020: Emergency order extends Criminal trial deadlines
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
Oct. 14, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Oct. 14, 2020: Emergency order for Santa Barbara court
Oct. 14, 2020: Sacramento court emergency order
Oct. 13, 2020: Emergency order for San Bernardino court
Oct. 13, 2020: Merced court emergency order