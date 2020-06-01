California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 1, 2020 Edition

Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Superior Court

May 31, 2020: Presiding Judge Brazile announces closure of all 600 LA County Superior Court courthouses in response to Sheriff Villanueva’s countywide curfew effective 6 p.m. May 31, planned reopening of clerk’s office on June 15, telephonic and online services to be prioritized for social distancing, face coverings to be mandatory

May 29/2020: Appointments required for in-person courthouse services in June due to social distancing requirements

U.S. District Court, Central District, Western Division

June 1, 2020: Civil local rule changes

June 1, 2020: Criminal local rule changes

May 29, 2020: Court announces that resumption of operations will be phased in, beginning with Phase 1, return of certain staff beginning June 1, Phase 2, reopening for limited in-person hearings no earlier than June 22, and Phase 3, resumption of jury trials at undetermined date

San Diego

San Diego County Superior Court

June 1, 2020: Court is closed June 1

May 31, 2020: Court to be closed June 1 because security and screening personnel are unavailable

May 29, 2020: Jury service dismissed through June 12

May 29, 2020: Extension of time to complete court-ordered mediation in civil cases

May 27, 2002: Extension of time to appoint counsel in certain cases, to enroll/complete public service, and to submit request for trial

U.S. District Court, Southern District of California

May 29, 2020: Correction to May 26 order, Chief Deputy Marshall Johnson appointed to Strategic Committee for Resumption of Regular Court Proceedings

May 26, 2020: Order adopts Strategic Committee for Resumption of Regular Court Proceedings

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

May 29, 2020: Launch of self-service scheduling tool to make appointments at public counters

Riverside

Riverside County Superior Court

May 29, 2020: Court announces Master Plan to Restore Court Services

San Bernardino

San Bernardino County Superior Court

May 29, 2020: Amendment to general order, limiting filing at clerk’s office

May 28, 2020: Limited filing at clerk’s office and certain types of cases that must be filed by alternative methods

May 28, 2020: Partial re-opening on May 29, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for phones and lobby, except Needles and Big Bear, hearings to resume between June 1 and June 8

Alameda County

Alameda County Superior Court

May 28, 2020: In-person trials resumed, remote traffic trial opportunities increased, unlawful detainer stays extended

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

June 1, 2020: Court closed June 1

May 29, 2020: Amended emergency rules 9 for civil

May 28, 2020:Court resumes jury trial on June 15, jury pool reduced, mandatory face coverings and non-invasive temperature screenings, and physical distancing policies

May 28, 2020: Jury trials resumed for criminal on June 15

May 28, 2020: FAQs for Family and Probate Divisions

May 28, 2020: Family Law trials and settlement conferences to resume

Contra Costa

Contra Costa County Superior Court

May 29, 2020: Emergency rules for Covid-19

San Francisco

San Francisco Superior Court

May 27, 2020: Court services restored June 1

U.S. District Court, Northern District of California

June 1, 2020: Safety protocols effective June 1

Judicial Council

Judicial Council

May 29, 2020: Revisions to emergency rule for civil