California Courts Covid Recap
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 16, 2020 Edition
Ventura County
June 11, 2020: Guidelines for re-opening
June 9, 2020: Court begins phased restoration of services
June 9, 2020: Re-opening plan
June 9, 2020: Order regarding restricted public access and livestream broadcasts
San Mateo County
San Mateo County Superior Court
June 15, 2020: Traffic arraignments resume effective 6/24/2020
June 12, 2020: Order regarding unlawful detainer proceedings
June 12, 2020: Emergency response calendar memo order, extension and modification
June 12, 2020: Calendar procedures for Family Law matters
June 12, 2020: Jury trials to resume
June 12, 2020: Presiding judge’s Order7 regarding extended closure until July 14 due to Covid-19
Tulare County
June 10, 2020: Administrative order from presiding judge concerning Covid-19
Solano County
June 10, 2020: Judicial Council emergency order
Monterey County
Monterey County Superior Court
June 15, 2020: Reopening information for various court locations
June 15, 2020: FAQs regarding services update
Placer County
June 12, 2020: Infographic regarding services for Criminal
June 12, 2020: Infographic regarding services for Civil
Santa Cruz County
Santa Cruz County Superior Court
June 20, 2020: Emergency Order of the Judicial Council regarding Covid-19