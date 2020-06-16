Courts Health 

California Courts Covid Recap

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 16, 2020 Edition

Ventura County

Ventura County Superior Court

June 11, 2020: Guidelines for re-opening

                              June 9, 2020: Court begins phased restoration of services

                              June 9, 2020: Re-opening plan

                              June 9, 2020: Order regarding restricted public access and livestream broadcasts

San Mateo County

San Mateo County Superior Court

June 15, 2020: Traffic arraignments resume effective 6/24/2020

June 12, 2020: Order regarding unlawful detainer proceedings

June 12, 2020: Emergency response calendar memo order, extension and modification

June 12, 2020: Calendar procedures for Family Law matters

June 12, 2020: Jury trials to resume

June 12, 2020: Presiding judge’s Order7 regarding extended closure until July 14 due to Covid-19 

Tulare County

Tulare County Superior Court

               June 10, 2020: Administrative order from presiding judge concerning Covid-19

Solano County

Solano County Superior Court

               June 10, 2020: Judicial Council emergency order

Monterey County

Monterey County Superior Court

June 15, 2020: Reopening information for various court locations

                              June 15, 2020: FAQs regarding services update

Placer County

Placer County Superior Court

               June 12, 2020: Infographic regarding services for Criminal

               June 12, 2020: Infographic regarding services for Civil

Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County Superior Court 

               June 20, 2020: Emergency Order of the Judicial Council regarding Covid-19

