California Courts Covid Update

COURTHOUSE NEWS STAFF
California, coronavirus

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Feb. 1, 2021 Edition

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Jan. 29, 2021: Order authorizes judicial emergency continuances for Criminal, Juvenile and Dependency matters due to high number of Covid-19 cases in the county

Jan. 28, 2021: Administrative order updates procedures

Jan. 28, 2021: Courtroom changes for Family Law

Jan. 26, 2021: Presiding Judge asks LA Public Health for help reprioritizing vaccination access for court employees, judicial officers and justice partners

USDC Central District, Western Division

Jan. 29, 2021: Relocation of the LA Criminal Duty Courtroom

Jan. 27, 2021: Notice from Court Executive, the continuity of operations plan expires Jan. 29, limited operations resume on Feb. 1

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

Jan 27, 2021: Court to resume jury trials in February

USDC Southern District of California

Feb. 1, 2021: Order regarding grand jury proceedings and preliminary hearings during pandemic

Jan. 25, 2021: Order regarding video and teleconferencing for certain Criminal matters during pandemic

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

Jan. 29, 2021: Appearance information update for Small Claims

Jan. 29, 2021: Update regarding Civil unlawful detainers

Jan. 29, 2021: Administrative appeals update

Jan. 29, 2021: Update regarding Civil harassment and gun violence restraining orders

Jan. 29, 2021: Update regarding Civil matters

Jan. 29, 2021: Order for Juvenile emergency relief

Jan. 29, 2021: Court suspends Civil jury trials and other appearances

Jan. 26, 2021: Appearance information for Civil matters

Jan. 25, 2021: Public Law Center, de facto and adoptive parent remote clinic


USDC Central District, Southern Division

Jan. 29, 2021: Relocation of the LA Criminal Duty Courtroom

Jan. 27, 2021: Notice from Court Executive, the continuity of operations plan expires Jan. 29, limited operations resume on Feb. 1

Riverside County

USDC Central District, Eastern Division, Riverside

Jan. 29, 2021: Relocation of the LA Criminal Duty Courtroom

Jan. 27, 2021: Notice from Court Executive, the continuity of operations plan expires Jan. 29, limited operations resume on Feb. 1

San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County Superior Court

Jan. 27, 2021: Revised court operations during pandemic

Jan. 26, 2021: Court resumes small claims hearings

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Superior Court

Jan. 27, 2021: Public notice regarding order that extends bail schedule to June 30

Jan. 27, 2021: Jury service resumes Feb. 1, Clerk’s Office remains closed until further notice

Jan. 26, 2021: Order extending the bail schedule

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

Jan. 26, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court

Jan. 28, 2021: Limited court access to continue through Feb. 11

San Francisco County

San Francisco County Superior Court

Jan. 29, 2021: Court restores some services as of Feb. 1

Judicial Council of California

Jan. 28, 2021: Emergency relief allotted for Orange court

Jan. 28, 2021: Los Angeles court gets emergency relief

Jan. 26, 2021: Emergency relief designated for Sonoma court

Jan. 26, 2021: Sacramento court awarded emergency relief

Jan. 26, 2021: Emergency relief allocated for Lake court

Jan. 25, 2021: Yolo court receives emergency relief

Jan. 25, 2021: Emergency relief for Siskiyou court

