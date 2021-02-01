California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Feb. 1, 2021 Edition
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
Jan. 29, 2021: Order authorizes judicial emergency continuances for Criminal, Juvenile and Dependency matters due to high number of Covid-19 cases in the county
Jan. 28, 2021: Administrative order updates procedures
Jan. 28, 2021: Courtroom changes for Family Law
Jan. 26, 2021: Presiding Judge asks LA Public Health for help reprioritizing vaccination access for court employees, judicial officers and justice partners
USDC Central District, Western Division
Jan. 29, 2021: Relocation of the LA Criminal Duty Courtroom
Jan. 27, 2021: Notice from Court Executive, the continuity of operations plan expires Jan. 29, limited operations resume on Feb. 1
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
Jan 27, 2021: Court to resume jury trials in February
USDC Southern District of California
Feb. 1, 2021: Order regarding grand jury proceedings and preliminary hearings during pandemic
Jan. 25, 2021: Order regarding video and teleconferencing for certain Criminal matters during pandemic
Orange County
Jan. 29, 2021: Appearance information update for Small Claims
Jan. 29, 2021: Update regarding Civil unlawful detainers
Jan. 29, 2021: Administrative appeals update
Jan. 29, 2021: Update regarding Civil harassment and gun violence restraining orders
Jan. 29, 2021: Update regarding Civil matters
Jan. 29, 2021: Order for Juvenile emergency relief
Jan. 29, 2021: Court suspends Civil jury trials and other appearances
Jan. 26, 2021: Appearance information for Civil matters
Jan. 25, 2021: Public Law Center, de facto and adoptive parent remote clinic
USDC Central District, Southern Division
Riverside County
USDC Central District, Eastern Division, Riverside
San Bernardino County
San Bernardino County Superior Court
Jan. 27, 2021: Revised court operations during pandemic
Jan. 26, 2021: Court resumes small claims hearings
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County Superior Court
Jan. 27, 2021: Public notice regarding order that extends bail schedule to June 30
Jan. 27, 2021: Jury service resumes Feb. 1, Clerk’s Office remains closed until further notice
Jan. 26, 2021: Order extending the bail schedule
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
Jan. 26, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County Superior Court
Jan. 28, 2021: Limited court access to continue through Feb. 11
San Francisco County
San Francisco County Superior Court
Jan. 29, 2021: Court restores some services as of Feb. 1
Judicial Council of California
Jan. 28, 2021: Emergency relief allotted for Orange court
Jan. 28, 2021: Los Angeles court gets emergency relief
Jan. 26, 2021: Emergency relief designated for Sonoma court
Jan. 26, 2021: Sacramento court awarded emergency relief
Jan. 26, 2021: Emergency relief allocated for Lake court
Jan. 25, 2021: Yolo court receives emergency relief
Jan. 25, 2021: Emergency relief for Siskiyou court