California Budget Outlook Rosier With Unexpected Tax Windfall

Shoppers walks past a Nordstrom window display at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles. This past summer, California moved to further relax its coronavirus restrictions and help the battered economy. Retail stores, including those at shopping malls, opened at 50% capacity. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Aided by a booming third quarter, California’s economic recovery is gaining steam with analysts estimating Wednesday that tax collections could outpace the summer’s projections by $26 billion.

The unexpected windfall will result in a major boost for school funding and give lawmakers and Governor Gavin Newsom more wiggle room in next year’s budget to fight the coronavirus pandemic, according to the state Legislative Analyst’s Office. Despite the positive indicators, the new report predicts it will take the Golden State several years to dig out of its budget deficit.

“Although the state economy abruptly ground to a halt in the spring with the emergence of coronavirus disease 2019, it has experienced a quicker rebound than expected,” the analyst’s office states. “While negative economic consequences of the pandemic have been severe, they do not appear to have been as catastrophic from a fiscal standpoint as the budget anticipated.”

Like all states, California fell off a fiscal cliff this past spring due to mandatory lockdowns and other efforts taken to stem the spread of Covid-19. The rapid job losses and business closures zapped the state’s main sources of revenue in corporate, sales and personal income taxes.

“Numbers like this haven’t been felt like this since the Great Depression,” Newsom said in May while announcing the state faced a record $54 billion deficit.

But as businesses and California’s 40 million residents began to adapt to life in a pandemic, shopping habits returned, unemployment dampened after an initial surge and the stock market rebounded.

According to the report, consumer spending improved each month from May-October and has recovered to about 10% of pre-pandemic benchmarks. Though state unemployment peaked at 16% — the highest since the Great Depression — it didn’t come close to the disastrous 25% figure projected in the current budget.

Meanwhile another key development was the return of a bull market, as many of the California-based tech companies saw their stock prices recover, some to record highs.

While Wednesday’s fiscal checkup reveals encouraging economic patterns, it nonetheless highlights the glaring unevenness of the recovery in a state already notorious for a sharp divide between the rich and poor.

Some of the hardest hit industries include hospitality, tourism, restaurants and personal services, meaning low-wage workers continue to be the main target of the pandemic’s wrath. As of September, Californians making under $20 per hour have seen most of the job losses, in contrast to people making over $60 per hour who remain employed at pre-pandemic levels.

“This recovery, however, has been incomplete and uneven. Many low‑wage, less‑educated workers remain out of work, while few high‑wage, highly educated workers have faced job losses,” the report said.